Thornton PD investigating shooting; northbound Colorado closed at 100th

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police responded to a shooting near East 100th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard Friday evening.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 6:45 p.m. It says it occurred in the 10200 block of Colorado.

Police have not yet said whether anyone was injured or if a suspect has been apprehended.

Northbound Colorado is closed between 100th and 104th avenues.

Southbound Colorado has one lane open in the area.

TPD asked people to avoid the area. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.