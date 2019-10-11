Sheriff: More than 500 pounds of marijuana seized in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In the largest seizure of refined marijuana this year in El Paso County, the sheriff’s office found 536 pounds of refined marijuana and 250 vegetative plants.

Oct. 10, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a greenhouse was inspected in the 3800 block of Sengbeil Road, where the marijuana was found.

The person at the location said the marijuana was for the sole consumption of a family member, according to the release.

Officials are continuing to investigate.