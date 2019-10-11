× Record cold morning, cool afternoon: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Denver has already shattered the record low this morning, which was 22 degrees set back in 1946. Expect a frigid morning drive, with temps gradually warming into the 40s by the afternoon. We’ll keep the sunshine and light wind through the afternoon.

Temperatures will return to average through the upcoming weekend, with highs reaching the low 60s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with temps maxing out in the low 70s. Expect sunshine both afternoons, with typical fall weather for the Sunday afternoon Broncos game.

Dry and seasonal temps will continue heading through the upcoming work week. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Fire danger will remain high through the next seven days.

