Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A newly approved liquid biopsy testing can now determine early stages of cancer in dogs with minimal cost and non-invasive procedure to save millions of lives and provide pet owners with better options.

The President and Chief Operations Officer, Stephanie L. Morley with Zomedica came by the studio this morning to show us how this new treatment and testing will provide dog owners more cost effective choices about what to do when illness strikes our four-legged family members.