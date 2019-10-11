× Man struck in Thornton hit-and-run dies; driver still at large

THORNTON, Colo. — A man who was struck by a truck in Thornton last month has died, his family confirmed Friday.

Timothy Berglund, 63, died overnight at a Denver hospital.

Authorities believe that about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, a blue Ford F-150 struck Berglund in a crosswalk at West 84th Avenue and Huron Street.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Video from surveillance cameras shows Berglund being hit and thrown into the air. He had a head injury, broken leg and shattered pelvis.

His sister, Diana Berglund, said he had multiple sclerosis.

“To find out that someone would hit my brother and have no regard for life is beyond me. I just can’t understand that there’s nobody out there that knows this person (the driver),” Diana said in an interview with FOX31 and Channel 2 last week.

Anyone with information should contact Thornton police: 720-977-5150.