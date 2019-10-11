Man injured in Thursday night officer-involved shooting in Aurora

Posted 5:36 am, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52AM, October 11, 2019

AURORA — A man was injured Thursday night in an officer-involved shooting in Aurora.

According to a news release from the Aurora Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of South Bahama Circle on the report of an assault when they encountered an armed man.

One officer shot the man, who was then transported to a hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Officials are asking anyone who was a witness to the shooting to contact Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113.

