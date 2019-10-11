Greta Thunberg, other youth climate activists gather in Civic Center Park Friday

DENVER – Friday, climate activist Greta Thunberg and thousands of other climate activists are expected to come together in Civic Center Park for a climate strike.

According to a news release from 350 Colorado, she will visit to support the work of youth organizers leading climate strike efforts, including the Sept. 20 climate strike in Denver which had more than 7,500 participants.

Thousands of people are also expected to attend Friday’s strike, according to the release.

“Colorado’s youth organizers are calling to end all fossil fuel expansion, a rapid and equitable transition to 100% renewable energy, and for fossil fuel companies to be held responsible for the damage they have caused,” according to the release.

Event organizers include International Indigenous Youth Council, Fridays for Future, Earth Guardians, Sunrise Colorado, Youth Climate Strikes U.S., 350 Colorado, Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion Denver, 350.org and others.