Owners Ashlee Coca and Joseph Lopez the owners of Latin Roots Food Truck are passionate to share their Latin roots with Denver, that's why they created Latin Roots Food Truck with traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

Their dishes are delectable family recipes are not only incredibly flavorful, but also very affordable.

Check out Latin Roots by following them on their website or go to GoTruckster to find out where they be next.