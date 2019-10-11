Following freezer malfunction, JeffCo church hoping for food donations to help those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- For decades, the Idledale Church on Highway 74 in Jefferson County has been well-known for its service to the community.

The congregation is currently preparing food gift baskets to give to those in need during the holidays. They began gathering food for Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks ago.

However, a freezer holding donated turkeys and hams recently malfunctioned. The food spoiled and had to be thrown out.

The church has set up a GoFundMe Account to help recoup the food that was lost.

