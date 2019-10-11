Female professional wrestling growing in popularity in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Female professional wrestling events are becoming more popular in Denver.

Friday night, Herman's Hideaway in south Denver hosted the Respect Women’s Wrestling Tour.

Like their male counterparts, professional female wrestling continues to grow in the U.S.

“This isn’t something where you’re going to a strip club to watch gals wrestling in underwear and jello,” said promoter Nick Gossert. “These are combat athletes.”

The female wrestling tour returns to Herman’s Hideaway in December.