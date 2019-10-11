Female professional wrestling growing in popularity in Denver

Posted 9:31 pm, October 11, 2019, by

DENVER -- Female professional wrestling events are becoming more popular in Denver.

Friday night, Herman's Hideaway in south Denver hosted the Respect Women’s Wrestling Tour.

Like their male counterparts, professional female wrestling continues to grow in the U.S.

“This isn’t something where you’re going to a strip club to watch gals wrestling in underwear and jello,” said promoter Nick Gossert. “These are combat athletes.”

The female wrestling tour returns to Herman’s Hideaway in December.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.