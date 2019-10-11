Drought Monitor: 75% of Colorado abnormally dry or in drought; little moisture in forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Seventy-five percent of Colorado is considered abnormally dry or in drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

The report was released Tuesday, before a cold front brought snow to much of the state.

However, the driest part of the state -- southwest Colorado -- did not receive significant accumulation from the storm.

The Aspen, Salida, Telluride and Durango areas are now listed under "severe drought," which NIDIS says can result in water restrictions and shortages.

About 37% of the state is listed under moderate or severe drought. Roughly the same portion is considered abnormally dry, including metro Denver.

The portion of Colorado not listed as either abnormally dry or in drought is largely in the northeast part of the state.

Chances for significant precipitation are low for the next several days.