× CU police: Woman arrested following video of her making racist comments toward students

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman who was shown in a video making racist comments toward University of Colorado Boulder students was arrested Friday, according to police.

The CU Boulder Police Department says 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic was booked into the Boulder County Jail on a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Police were notified that Krajacic was in the library in the Benson Earth Sciences building Friday. Officers responded and arrested her.

According to police, Krajacic made the racist comments in the Engineering Center on Sunday.

“She was using racial slurs against a person of color,” said Scott Pribble, spokesman for CU Boulder police. “And some shouting of some language that was not appropriate.”

Police say they have had contact with Krajacic before but she is not affiliated with CU Boulder.

The incident sparked an uproar on campus as many students demanded action from university leaders.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Philip DiStefano made an address to the campus community. However, many students walked out of the event.

On Wednesday morning, the university’s Black Student Alliance organized a protest.

According to the CU Independent, hundreds of students gathered at the protest to demand the university commits to ending discrimination.

Following the protest, the university issued a release stating administrators had met with students and agreed to reforms addressing racism on campus.