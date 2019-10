Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and our personal craft expert Laura Kelly shows us how easy it is to bring joy to those who may need it the most.

Crafting as a community and creating heart pillows for breast cancer patients causes connection and kindness naturally. These pillows go under the arm to provide comfort after surgery or treatments.

Each pillow are also embellished with empowering words using Cricut's Easy Press.