Coffee chain Dutch Bros. set to open host of Denver-area locations

DENVER — A drive-thru coffee chain wants to elbow its way into your morning routine.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee, which was founded in 1992 and operates in seven states, plans to open in at least nine cities in the metro area by the end of 2020.

The locations are expected to open in Denver, Parker, Thornton, Conifer, Commerce City, Westminster, Aurora, Northglenn and Castle Rock, according to a company spokeswoman.

Dutch Bros currently has one location in the six-county metro area, in front of Casa Bonita in Lakewood.

