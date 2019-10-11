× CBI: Man killed in Hudson, search for suspect underway

HUDSON, Colo. — A man was killed in Hudson Wednesday evening, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

The CBI says the Hudson Marshal’s Office requested assistance from the CBI to help investigate the homicide, which occurred in the 100 block of Dahlia Street.

Shane Phelan, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have released very few details about the case, including how Phelan is believed to have died.

Investigators are canvassing the area and conducting interviews.

A CBI tip line has been established for the case: 720-640-7545.

In addition to the Hudson Marshal’s Office and the CBI, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.