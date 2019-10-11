× Broncos sign fullback Andy Janovich to three-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Fullback Andy Janovich has signed a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos worth $5.7 million.

The fourth-year pro from Nebraska is making $720,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract as a sixth-round draft pick. He’s the first member of the Broncos’ 2016 draft class to sign a second contract.

Janovich missed the first three games this season after tearing a pectoral muscle in August.

In a statement, general manager John Elway said, “Andy has developed into one of the best fullbacks in the league. He’s exactly what you look for in a fullback — tough, reliable and a versatile part of not only the offense but also our special teams. It’s nice to see how Andy’s hard work has paid off.”

Behind Janovich’s blocking last season, Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. Also, Lindsay (nine TDs) and Royce Freeman (five TDs) became just the third rookie tandem since the 1970 merger with at least five touchdowns each.

Janovich has three TDs in his career, two rushing and one receiving. He’s also recorded a team-high 16 special teams tackles.