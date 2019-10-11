Aurora homeowner frustrated by Comcast cables left in yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora man is frustrated with Comcast after he says the cable company left an orange cable strewn across his yard, above ground, for more than a year.

"It's just an inconvenience," Danny Kilborn said. "I gave them about a year before I started calling."

Kilborn says he is not a Comcast customer and the temporary cable appeared in June 2018 after a cable that went through his yard to another home was damaged.

A company spokeswoman apologized for the inconvenience and said the line was a temporary line that was placed while a "permanent solution to repair a damaged line was determined."

"Every time I'd call they'd give me a work order number and I'd call back in two weeks and that ticket was closed," Kilborn said.

Kilborn says he's been trying to find a solution for months, as he recently put his home on the market.

"They don't bury their own cables," Kilborn said. "They subcontract that out to another company."

Comcast issued the following statement about the problem:

"We apologize for the inconvenience this caused for Mr. Kilborn. This was the result of a temporary line being placed while a permanent maintenance solution to repair a damaged line was determined. Our crew met with Mr. Kilborn and discussed the situation with him. We are going to make it right, repair the damaged line, and restore the property."

