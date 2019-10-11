Arapahoe Basin beats out Keystone as first ski resort open for the season

A view of Arapahoe Basin from one of the resorts webcams on Oct. 11, 2019, hours before it planned to open for the season. (Image: Arapahoe Basin)

DILLON, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin will become the first ski resort to open for the season Friday afternoon. The resort announced it will be open 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

A-Basin is narrowly beating out Keystone Resort, which announced earlier in the day it plans to open Saturday. That would have made it the first resort to open in North America, it’s earliest opening in 20 years.

Arapahoe Basin and Loveland have traditionally been in a race to open first each season. Keystone’s near surge to the front was credited to a new automated snowmaking system.

The brief Friday opening for A-Basin will feature $15 lift tickets. The Alley Bar & Grill will be open, but no rentals or retail will be available to skiers.

Aside from Loveland, which plans an October opening, other Colorado ski resorts are planning on November openings or after. Most colorado ski resorts plan to be open before Christmas.

