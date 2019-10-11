Santiago’s Breakfast Burrito Day is Saturday,October 12th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver will celebrate its 3rd Annual Santiago's Breakfast Burrito Day on Saturday, October 12th. Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the city's iconic breakfast burrito trailblazer, Santiago's Mexican Restaurants, officially proclaimed "Santiago's Breakfast Burrito Day", held annually on the second Saturday in October, to recognize the impact the community has had on blending American and Mexican cultures and on distinguishing one of the most celebrated breakfast foods on the front range.

To commemorate Breakfast Burrito Day, its heritage, and 28-year legacy in local communities, each of the 28 Santiago’s locations will again throw back its price for breakfast burritos on Oct. 12, to the same $1.25 price as when the local, family-owned business first opened its doors in 1991 – and serve breakfast burritos all-day long, from opening until closing. In addition, to coincide with 3 years of Breakfast Burrito Day, and to thank the community, Santiago’s will donate 3 percent of all sales on Breakfast Burrito Day to Santiago’s Charity’s ongoing campaign, which helps family-focused, grass-roots nonprofits that have a direct impact on local children’s lives.