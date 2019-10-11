130-year-old Cap Hill mansion sells; dispensary to open in carriage house

The mansion at 1244 Grant St. and its carriage house at 1250 Grant St. sold in separate transactions for a combined $2.1M. (Thomas Gounley)

DENVER — A 130-year-old mansion in Capitol Hill has sold, and the carriage house behind it is set to become a dispensary.

The 4,300-square-foot Creswell Mansion at 1244 Grant St., and the 2,300-square-foot home behind it at 1250 Grant St. — which has a dispensary license associated with it — changed hands for a combined $2.1 million, according to public records.

The seller listed the two parcels for sale in April 2018 for $2.25 million.

The properties were purchased by 1244 Grant Best LLC and 1250 Grant Best LLC.

