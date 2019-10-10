× Temperatures take a nose dive; Here’s how to protect your pets

DENVER– Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures stay in the 20s with blustery conditions.

Pets may wear fur coats, but that doesn’t mean they can withstand cold temperatures.

The Dumb Friends League says that just like us, cats and dogs can suffer from frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.

Below are some tips to help keep pets safe and warm as temperatures drop.

Make sure all pets have a warm place to sleep in the house, off the floor and away from drafts. Kittens and older cats will appreciate a heated pad or bed (readily available at pet supply stores).

Don’t leave tiny, short-haired, or very young or old dogs outside without supervision. Warm sweaters or doggy coats will keep them comfortable on walks. Long-haired, larger dogs and those with double coats (like the Nordic breeds) may enjoy the cold and snow, but they, too, should live primarily indoors with the family.

Dogs that spend time outdoors need plenty of fresh water available. They can’t burn calories without water, and if they can’t burn calories, they can’t keep warm. Also, use a tip-resistant, ceramic or hard plastic water bowl rather than a metal one; when the temperature is low, a dog’s tongue can stick and freeze to metal.

Keep your dog’s coat well groomed. Matted fur won’t protect her from the cold.

After a walk, wipe her feet, legs and stomach area to prevent ingestion of salt or dangerous chemicals. For your own walkways, use a pet-friendly ice-melt product.

Never let dogs off leash on snow or ice, especially during a snowstorm. Make sure they are always wearing ID tags and have a microchip.

Check your garage and driveway for antifreeze and other chemicals. Antifreeze is a deadly poison, but it has a sweet taste that attracts animals. Wipe up any spills right away. Better yet, use pet-safe antifreeze, which is made with propylene glycol. If ingested in small amounts, it will not hurt pets, wildlife or your family.

Never leave a pet alone in a car during cold weather. A car can act as a refrigerator, holding in the cold and causing the animal to freeze to death.

If there are outdoor cats in your area, bang loudly on your car hood or honk the horn before starting the engine. In their search to stay warm, outdoor cats often take refuge next to a warm car engine or tire.

