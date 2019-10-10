Teen suspect in Sheridan High School shooting surrenders

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Below-freezing temperatures, snow

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The suspect accused of shooting a teenager outside Sheridan High School on Tuesday night has surrendered, the Sheridan Police Department said Thursday.

Police previously said the suspect was a 16-year-old who attended SOAR Academy. His name was not released.

The victim, who is 15 or 16, attends John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver, police said. He is recovering after undergoing surgery.

The victim was shot in the shoulder in the parking lot Tuesday night after a verbal dispute during a volleyball game inside the school.

Police said a girl is also recovering after being assaulted during the altercation.

