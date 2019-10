Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This isn't your ordinary indoor cycling class. This is called the Roadless Ride. It's a 12 hour spin-a-thon that's happening tomorrow. Participants donate money to spin for 1 hour or all 12. In the end all the money raised will help benefit Colorado kids fighting cancer.

The 2019 Roadless Ride is happening tomorrow from 6 am to 6 pm at Club Greenwood. That's at 5801 South Quebec Street in Greenwood Village.

For more information visit BrentsPlace.org/events.