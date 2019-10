× RTD experiencing major delays due to snow and ice

DENVER– Snow and ice are causing major delays for lines and train routes on Thursday morning.

Some eastbound and westbound trips have been cancelled, according to RTD.

RTD is asking riders to dress warm and allow extra travel time on Thursday due to the weather.

Bus routes may provide faster service to stations, according to RTD.

You can check RTD updates here or by calling 303-299-6000.