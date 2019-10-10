Record cold possible twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few snow showers will be possible until about 7pm across metro Denver. No additional accumulation is expected. The main roads are starting to dry. However, be alert for icy patches late tonight and early on Friday especially on bridges and overpasses.

We have the chance to break two record low temperatures in the next 12 hours. The first would be if the temperatures dips below 17 degrees before midnight. The record low for Thursday is 17 set in 2009. The other record low will be on Friday. The record low is currently 22 set in 1946. We are predicting overnight lows to reach the low to mid teens. So, we should easily smash that cold record.

Friday will be filled with abundant sunshine and a lot of the snow across the area will melt away quickly. So, make sure you have plenty of windshield washer because there will be splash back on area roads.

The remainder of the forecast looks quiet, dry and sunny with highs returning to the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows getting back above freezing.

We are watching our next chance for snow which could arrive over the weekend of October 19-20. Be ready.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.