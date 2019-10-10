× Motion suggests I-70 truck crash suspect needs new counsel after lawyer arrested

GOLDEN, Colo. — The man facing four counts of vehicular homicide for the I-70 truck crash in Lakewood last April might want to get a new lawyer, according to a motion filed by Jefferson County prosecutors.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a “Conflict-Free Representation” motion on behalf of the defendant, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

The document points out defense attorney Rob Corry faces three separate criminal cases out of Denver County, for incidents that took place after Aguilera-Mederos was arrested for a chain reaction collision that turned I-70 into an inferno, shutting down the interstate for hours on April 25th.

Corry was arrested Sept. 27 for allegedly driving under the influence. In July, he was arrested after witnesses reported that he was waving a sword around and threatening people during an incident near 816 N. Acoma St. In June, he was arrested after Denver police responded to a report of a kidnapping at Denver International Airport. The victim was reportedly Corry’s ex-fiance, who was there to pick up Corry after his flight landed at the airport.

In their Oct. 4 motion, prosecutors also pointed out that according to the electronic discovery logs, Corry has not downloaded available discovery documents provided by the district attorney’s office since July 8, 2019, suggesting Corry hasn’t been doing his homework to prepare for the case in three months.

The existence of the unusual motion was revealed at what was supposed to be Rogel-Auilera-Mederos arraignment Thursday morning. Instead that was continued until Nov. 21 because the judge agreed to first hold a hearing on the prosecutor’s “Conflict-Free Representation” motion.

That hearing will take place Oct. 23. Corry made it clear at court Thursday morning he plans to fight any suggestion he can’t adequately defend Aguilera-Mederos.

But the motion filed by Jefferson County prosecutors said the defendant should be appointed “temporary conflict-free council” at the next hearing to help him decide if Corry can continue to act in Aguilera-Mederos best interest, given his own legal troubles.