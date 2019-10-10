Live snow cam: Watch the first snowfall of the season in Colorado

DENVER — It may be fall, but it’s feeling a bit like winter outside across Colorado. The first snow of the season is falling, and there’s been a big drop in temperatures.

It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid change. Check the latest update on Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast to see what you can expect as the day moves on.

More on this big change in the weather:

