Live Blog: Track updates on the first snow of the season

DENVER– Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures stay in the 20s with blustery conditions.
There were major traffic problems across the state on Thursday morning due to snow and ice.
This is a live blog. It will be updated throughout the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
DIA FAA Delays:
|Due to WEATHER / SNOW-ICE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Denver International Airport, Denver, CO (DEN). To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check “Delays by Destination”.
|Delays by Destination:
|General Departure Delays: Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.
|General Arrival Delays: Due to WX:Snow/Ice, arrival traffic is experiencing airborne delay between 15 minutes and 29 minutes and decreasing.
