Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Below-freezing temperatures, snow

Live Blog: Track updates on the first snow of the season

Posted 8:25 am, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, October 10, 2019

DENVER– Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures stay in the 20s with blustery conditions.

There were major traffic problems across the state on Thursday morning due to snow and ice.

This is a live blog. It will be updated throughout the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

View this post on Instagram

Feelin’ snow good ❄️🐶❄️ #snowday

A post shared by Sam Boik (@samboik) on

DIA FAA Delays:

Due to WEATHER / SNOW-ICE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Denver International Airport, Denver, CO (DEN). To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check “Delays by Destination”.
Delays by Destination: 

  • Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport, Boston, MA (BOS) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 21 minutes.
  • Due to RWY-TAXI / CONSTRUCTION, departure traffic destined to Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas, TX (DAL) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 7 minutes.
  • Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ (EWR) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 15 minutes.
  • Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 47 minutes.
General Departure Delays: Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.
General Arrival Delays: Due to WX:Snow/Ice, arrival traffic is experiencing airborne delay between 15 minutes and 29 minutes and decreasing.

Several cars involved in crash on Highway 93

RELATED: Winter storm checklist

RELATED: First snowfalls in Denver

RELATED: Changes to Colorado traction laws

RELATED: When Colorado ski resorts plan to open

RELATED: Snow Pictures

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.