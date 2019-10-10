Live Blog: Track updates on the first snow of the season

DENVER– Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures stay in the 20s with blustery conditions.

There were major traffic problems across the state on Thursday morning due to snow and ice.

This is a live blog. It will be updated throughout the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

From 83° yesterday to 19° currently, Denver has had – as of now – its 15th largest temperature drop over 2 days in recorded history. #cowx @KOAColorado pic.twitter.com/nFuJQvDPpu — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 10, 2019

Beautiful winter wonderland in October pic.twitter.com/LvjfDGZuWN — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) October 10, 2019

DIA FAA Delays:

Due to WEATHER / SNOW-ICE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Denver International Airport, Denver, CO (DEN). To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check “Delays by Destination”. Delays by Destination: Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport, Boston, MA (BOS) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 21 minutes .

is currently experiencing delays averaging . Due to RWY-TAXI / CONSTRUCTION, departure traffic destined to Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas, TX (DAL) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 7 minutes .

is currently experiencing delays averaging . Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ (EWR) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 15 minutes .

is currently experiencing delays averaging . Due to WEATHER / WIND, departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 47 minutes. General Departure Delays: Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected. General Arrival Delays: Due to WX:Snow/Ice, arrival traffic is experiencing airborne delay between 15 minutes and 29 minutes and decreasing.

The intersection of Michigan and Cleveland is currently closed due to a water main break. — Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) October 10, 2019

Temps are down to 19° in #Denver has this heavy snow band comes through, causing evaporative cooling as the temp is forced to dip to near the dew point. ROADS WILL ONLY GET WORSE NOW THAT IT'S SO COLD. Best to stay home if you can. #cowx pic.twitter.com/d5ZaiUVEbl — Brooks Garner, TV Meteorologist (@BrooksWeather) October 10, 2019

In the past 3 hours, we’ve had 96 traffic crash reports. Rush hour is coming to a close, but the #snow is coming down and there are plenty of motorists still on the roads — keep your wits about you, #Denver. Slow going is better than no-going. #CommuteResponsibly #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/qpkeAfKLWr — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2019

🎶 I get by with a little help from my friends 🎶 @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/MmAXIS1CbP — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 10, 2019

Alright, #Denver — it’s officially snowing out there and our traffic crash report count since 6AM is now at 53. We can do this — everyone take some calming breaths, slow down, turn your lights & wipers on and we can all get to where we’re going safely. #CommuteResponsibly #Snow pic.twitter.com/VbToPe7UMv — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2019

Snow has been coming down all morning at our office! 2" of accumulation so far. Stay safe everyone! #COwx pic.twitter.com/oStYALXPmk — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 10, 2019

General 1-2" already on the ground up north in the Loveland/Ft Collins area! #COwx via @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/NE7foXQvOk — Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) October 10, 2019

8:40am Update: Snow is starting to stick and plows are being deployed. Drive safe! — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) October 10, 2019

RTD bus stuck on i-25 near Thorton. It's a mess out there! Heads up. https://t.co/krHrbKyjMI is on it right now pic.twitter.com/MfLaNk1mp7 — Rhymes With Funky (@KirkYuhnke) October 10, 2019

This is the silver lining I see in these snow storms. People helping people. Shout out to my coworker who hopped out to help another driver stuck on I-70. Good karma is headed your way ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GxErETNYfJ — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 10, 2019

Pileup on I-70… this is eastbound at Ward Rd near Arvada, CO. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IAfupuEvZi — Brooks Garner, TV Meteorologist (@BrooksWeather) October 10, 2019

If you’re wondering what it’s like on I-70 in the mountains right now… pic.twitter.com/1rGT1hGTjV — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) October 10, 2019

