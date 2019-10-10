I-25 closed between Castle Rock, Monument for crashes, winter driving conditions

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 25 was closed through the South Gap in Douglas County because of several crashes and winter driving conditions on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed at County Line Road in Monument and southbound lanes were closed at Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock.

The Colorado State Patrol said Highway 83 is an alternate route, but it advised drivers to avoid driving because of adverse conditions.

There is no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.