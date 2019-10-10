First snow of the season leads to more than 300 crashes in Denver and Aurora

DENVER — Throughout the day Thursday, as temperatures plummeted and the first snow of the season in Denver fell, the Denver Police Department kept drivers updated with “Hocus Pocus”-themed tweets, urging everyone to slow down and drive safely.

Although officials and meteorologists warned drivers ahead of the storm, as of 4 p.m. Thursday Denver had 193 crash reports since 6 a.m., and Aurora reported 110.

Heading into PM rush hour, we’ve received 193 traffic crash reports since 6AM. Let’s do better this evening, #Denver. Take your time out there, allow for extra stopping distance and just drive safely — we’d hate to have to delay your trip home…😉 #CommuteResponsibly #snow pic.twitter.com/wbZMRgabDp — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2019

Denver police also said 93 of the crashes were reported over three hours during the morning rush.

In the past 3 hours, we’ve had 96 traffic crash reports. Rush hour is coming to a close, but the #snow is coming down and there are plenty of motorists still on the roads — keep your wits about you, #Denver. Slow going is better than no-going. #CommuteResponsibly #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/qpkeAfKLWr — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2019

The most common plea from the Denver Police Department, and other officials, was to slow down.

“Slow going is better than no-going,” the department said in a tweet.

According to a news release from AAA Colorado, the following are some tips for preparing to drive in winter-like weather: