Family of man killed by Denver driver to file wrongful death lawsuit against Uber

DENVER — The family of a man killed by his Uber driver, who was found not guilty by a jury Thursday, announced hours after the verdict was handed down they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Uber.

According to a news release from the firm representing the family, Corby & Demetrio, the wrongful death lawsuit will be filed because the driver, Michael Hancock, 31, had a gun in the car.

“The fact remains that the shooting could have been prevented if Uber had enforced one of its cardinal rules: drivers are not allowed to have a gun in the car,” said Francis Patrick Murphy, Corboy & Demetrio Partner, in the release. “Hancock routinely violated this rule and Uber failed to enforce its policy,” Murphy said.

Hancock said the 45-year-old Kim made unwanted sexual advances and attacked him when Hancock threatened to pull over during the June 1, 2018 ride.

Prosecutors said Hancock stopped the car, went to the front passenger side where Kim was sitting and fired 10 bullets from his semi-automatic handgun. At least five struck Kim.