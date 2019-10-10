El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – In Select Theaters & Netflix – Oct. 11th

It's been six years since Breaking Bad ended, but fans were left with a lot of questions after the last episode. Now the wait is finally over. Picking up moments after the series finale, Aaron Paul is back in his role as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Producer Colleen Allison sat down with Paul to discuss how he comes back to reality after playing such an intense role.AlertMe
