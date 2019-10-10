× Denver sets largest October temperature swings on record

DENVER — The largest one- and two-day temperature swings in October were recorded in Denver on Wednesday Thursday.

After reaching 83 degrees just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature plunged to 19 degrees Thursday morning — a 64-degree swing in 19 hours.

It ties for the 15th-largest temperature drop over two days in Denver recorded weather history that dates to 1872.

The largest two-day temperature change in Denver is 66 degrees on Dec. 13-14, 2008, when it went from 58 degrees to minus-18 degrees.

On Wednesday, the low reached 28 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official weather recording station for the city, at 11:59 p.m. — a 55-degree swing in just 10 hours.

That tied for the 12th-biggest one-day temperature change in Denver recorded history — and the largest in October.

The all-time largest one-day temperature swing is 66 degrees, when it went from 46 degrees to minus-20 degrees on Jan. 25, 1872.

A strong cold front moved into Colorado on Wednesday night, bringing cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow.

Wednesday marked the first freeze of the season in Denver. The average first freeze is Oct. 7.

A trace of snow was recorded Wednesday at the airport, but more fell on Thursday for the first official snowfall of the season. Denver’s average first snowfall of the season is Oct. 18.