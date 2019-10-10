Colorado totals from first snowfall of season

DENVER — The first snow of the season fell in Denver on Thursday as a strong cold front also delivered bitter cold that included the biggest one- and two-day temperature swings in October for the city.

The average first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18 and this is the latest first snow since 2016.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.

Snowfall totals as of 11 a.m. Thursday.