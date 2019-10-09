The Benefits of Probiotics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Greek “probiotic” literally means “for life,” but should we take probiotics for every ailment in our life? According to a new report by Acumen Research and Consulting, global probiotic sales are set to reach $78 billion by 2026, stimulated by the increasing aging population and interest among consumers in preventative health care. Marketers may lead you to believe that probiotics are useful for everything from depression to weight loss, but is science revealing a different story?

Sherry Torkos, B.Sc.Phm., R.Ph., holistic pharmacist and author of more than a dozen books on natural health and healing says don’t just take probiotics because they are popular, that you need to take them with intention since unlike other vitamins and supplements they are live bacteria.

Sherry Torkos stopped by our studio this morning and showed us how to become proficient in their probiotic use by sharing three things probiotics can do for your health now that science supports and two things they can’t do, just yet (talking points include: stomach bugs, bladder health, antibiotic related stomach upset, weight loss and depression).