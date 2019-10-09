Teen suspect still at large after shooting in Sheridan High School parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Colo. -- Police are still looking for the teenager who is accused of shooting another teen outside Sheridan High School Tuesday night.

“I think the message to him is: he needs help to get help and to reach out and I think that does include turn yourself in,” said Pat Sandos, the Sheridan School District superintendent. “Let’s get to the bottom of the problem.”

Sandos said the suspect, 16, attended SOAR Academy, an alternative school in the district. The victim -- who was 15 or 16, according to police -- attended John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver. He is recovering after undergoing surgery.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Police Chief Mark Campbell said the Sheridan Police Department is working to obtain a warrant for the suspect’s arrest after the teen shot another boy in the shoulder in the parking lot Tuesday night. Campbell said he is not concerned for anyone else’s safety even though the shooter is still at large.

Campbell said the two boys, who had a previous beef with each other, started a verbal dispute inside the school’s volleyball game before taking the altercation into the parking lot.

Campbell said a girl is also recovering after being assaulted during the altercation.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers previously reported that the Sheridan School District is believed to be the first in the state to install a shooter detection system inside its schools. The system identifies gunfire that occurs inside a school but not gunfire that is outside of a school building.

Sandos said he is going to be considering how to enhance security at athletic events and other extracurricular activities. The district currently does not require guests to have their bags checked for weapons.

“We want to ensure our kids our safe. We have great security at our events. We had folks there and the inside of the building was very secure. As a matter of fact, we locked down,” said Sandos.

Campbell said Sheridan High School would have increased police presence and patrols over the next two days.

John F. Kennedy High School and surrounding schools had an increased Denver police and Denver Public Schools security staff on campus on Wednesday. The school also offered mental health experts to students, according to a memo from the school principal.