T.A.C.T. – Teaching The Autism Community Trades

According to AutismSociety.org, more than 3.5 million Americans live with Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD. And 25% of young adults with Autism have not had a job or received post-graduate education after leaving high school.

Danny Combs, a grammy award winning artist, was inspired by his son Dylan to put down his guitar and create T.A.C.T., the nation's only skilled trades program for those living with ASD. He is joined by Programs and Development Director, Becky Mershon.

Nov. 1st is the annual fundraiser to support its yearly programs. It's being held at the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield at 7pm. There will be a live jazz band and swing dancing (with instructions)! The cost is $100 per person. You can buy your tickets on the website or call 303-295-0163.