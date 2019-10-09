Strasburg residents: USPS letter carrier is peeling out on private road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRASBURG, Colo. -- Mail truck burnouts! That’s how USPS customers outside Strasburg describe the driving habits of their letter carrier. Neighbors say they’re becoming more and more frustrated.

“It’s been pretty consistent with him,” USPS customer Allison Harris said. “Driving very fast down the road and leaving the ruts in front of all the mailboxes.”

Harris snapped pictures of the ruts and took video of the letter carrier’s vehicle. She says that for a few months now, neighbors have had to deal with the postal worker burning rubber along their private gravel and dirt road. It’s a road that’s cared for by the seven families who live in the area just south of Interstate 70, off Highway 36.

“Between me and a couple other guys, we maintain the roads, scrape it -- keep the bumps out,” Dan Green said.

Green uses his own equipment to get the job done.

“Just a little tractor with a scraper on the back,” he said.

Green says the roadway smoothing has been required more often since the new letter carrier started working his route. Neighbors who spoke to FOX31 believe the driver is a substitute for their usual, familiar female carrier. Those neighbors say they’ve complained but feel as if they’re being dismissed.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the U.S. Post Office on Wednesday. A spokesman says the local postmaster is aware of the reported issue and is investigating.

Official USPS complaints can be made online.