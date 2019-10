Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marc Price, best known as Skippy from the hit TV series Family Ties has teamed up with American wounded veterans from Comedy Warriors, Joe Kashnow and Bobby Henline.

Skippy and the Comedy Warriors are in town tomorrow, October 10th at the Dratz Brewery in Loveland, Colorado.

What: Comedy Show – Skippy and the Comedy Warriors

When (day and time): Thursday 10/10 6:30 PM

Where: Dratz Brewery, Loveland, CO

Cost: $26.00