Sheridan School District closed Wednesday following shooting in parking lot

October 9, 2019

SHERIDAN, Colo. — The Sheridan School District cancelled classes on Wednesday following a shooting on Tuesday night.

Sheridan police say the shooting happened at about 7:44 p.m. in the school’s parking lot.

A young boy was taken to Denver Health. Police say that person was taken into surgery at around 10:45 p.m. His name has not been released.

One suspect is at large. Police have not yet provided a description.

Witnesses say a group of teenagers from another school confronted a girl in the parking lot. They say a fight broke out and that’s when a young boy was shot.

“I just really worried now, my son is everything to me, just to think of what those parents are going through, a child that did get shot , can’t imagine that’ shared Veronica Salazar.

The Sheridan School District released a statement late Tuesday night saying in part:

“We are working closely with the Sheridan Police Department to investigate this incident,which involved a shooting. Unfortunately, we understand tonight that at least one student–not a Sheridan student, but a student from a neighboring district–was injured. We believe this to be an isolated incident.”

A group of people — which included many teens — was confined to an area of the parking lot for more than an hour as officers conducted interviews and collected evidence.

There was a girls’ volleyball event at the school at the time of the shooting.

