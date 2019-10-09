Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Significantly colder, windy with snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures stay in the 20s with blustery conditions.

Expect wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible across the state, keeping wind chill values in the teens and single digits.

We'll see a few morning snow showers with clearing expected by the afternoon. Snowfall totals will stay light, with under two inches expected across the Denver metro area. Expect a dusting out on the eastern plains, with upwards of 6 inches possible in the high country.

A big area of high pressure will make it to the state heading into the weekend, helping temps return to average. Highs will stay in the 40s on Friday with sunshine, reaching the 60s by Saturday and Sunday.

The sunshine and seasonal temperatures will continue as we head into the upcoming work week. Temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s, right where we should be for mid-October. Conditions look to stay dry and breezy, keeping fire danger high as we head into next week.

