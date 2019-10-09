Photo Gallery: Incredible sunrise ahead of first snowstorm of the season

DENVER– An incredible sunrise filled the sky on Wednesday morning ahead of the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

The highs for Wednesday will push 80 degrees, causing high wildfire danger before a strong cold front hits around 6 p.m. The front will bring gusty 40 mile per hour winds across the Front Range. Light snow will follow overnight.

We would love to see your sunrise photo. You can upload it by clicking the red “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We may even use your photo on TV.