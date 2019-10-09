× One person seriously injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo.– South Metro Fire Rescue saved an injured person from a 2-alarm apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 4:00 a.m. at 2901 West Centennial Drive.

Firefighters quickly got flames knocked down and found an apartment completely filled with smoke. They rescued one person from the smoke-filled apartment. That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

One apartment received heavy damage from the fire. Three apartments were damaged by smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.