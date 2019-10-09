Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 50-degree temperature drop, snow

One killed in Greeley shooting; suspect in custody

Posted 3:53 pm, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, October 9, 2019

GREELEY, Colo. -- One person was killed in a shooting in Greeley early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greeley Police Department, at 5:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2400 block of 16th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Jaime Gonzalez-Quezada, 40.

"Quezada’s estranged wife was also present during the shooting when Quezada fired his weapon at the victim, striking him," police said in a statement.

GPD says Quezada turned himself in about 9:30 a.m. He is charged with second-degree murder and reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Weld County Jail without bond.

The victim's name has not been released.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 40.413986 by -104.717612.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.