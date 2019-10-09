One killed in Greeley shooting; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- One person was killed in a shooting in Greeley early Wednesday morning.

According to the Greeley Police Department, at 5:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2400 block of 16th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Jaime Gonzalez-Quezada, 40.

"Quezada’s estranged wife was also present during the shooting when Quezada fired his weapon at the victim, striking him," police said in a statement.

GPD says Quezada turned himself in about 9:30 a.m. He is charged with second-degree murder and reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Weld County Jail without bond.

The victim's name has not been released.