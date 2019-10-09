× Ohio sheriff’s office K-9 finds missing 3-year-old within 10 minutes

SIDNEY, Ohio — An Ohio sheriff’s office K-9 is being hailed as a hero for sniffing out the location of a missing 3-year-old child on Tuesday, WEWS reported.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sidney in Shelby County for a report of a missing child, according to authorities.

After arriving on scene, K-9 Bandit picked up the scent and led his handler to the missing child in less than 10 minutes, the department said.

“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the department said in a Facebook post.