New to Colorado? Here’s a winter storm checklist

DENVER– The first snowstorm of the season is on the way to Colorado this week.

If you are new to Colorado, or it is your first time experiencing snow, we have put together a list of a few big things to know before the snow.

Vehicle

Make sure your tires are in good shape Tire technician Omar Contreras says if you wait until your tires are bald to change them out, you’re waiting too long. “I’ve seen people roll in here with bald tires, with metal showing already—that’s dangerous. That can cause a bad accident, especially if they drive on a highway,” Contreras told Fox31. CDOT says the minimum tire tread for vehicles on snowy roads is 3/16 of an inch. Under the statute, minimum tire tread for dry roads is 2/16 of an inch. The Colorado Department of Transportation serves as a useful resource for staying safe and in compliance with the laws during winter driving. You can also see the full list of changes to the traction law here If you have noticed your car battery starting to go bad, AAA says these colder temperatures can kill it completely. “At the temps we will see the storm bringing in, your battery is 60 percent less effective. So if it’s a marginal battery you’ve had for 3-5 years, there is a good chance your car won’t start so you’ll have to call for emergency assistance to jump start your vehicle.” shared AAA Spokesperson, Skyler McKinley Leaving your car unattended while it warms up is illegal in Colorado. It’s also called “Puffing” and it is punishable by a $60 ticket.



House

Blow out your sprinklers

Get your above ground pipes drained

Disconnect any water hoses from outside faucets and bring them inside

Trim dead or loose branches on your trees– heavy and wet snow can put a lot of pressure on trees that still have a lot of leaves

Bring in any plants that you want to save

