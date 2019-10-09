Neighbors help Englewood man whose house was taken over by squatters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- An Englewood man is fighting to take his home back from squatters.

Brad Trouth's house along South Logan Street has been torn up and is filled with piles of junk and trash. The 63-year-old says he has skin cancer and a history of heart attacks, which limits his mobility. He says people showed up offering to help and did not leave.

"They said I’d have to evict them. They were quoting laws that I needed to evict them because they’d been there too long," Trouth said.

For several days now, Joey Trujillo and his wife have been trying to help Trouth.

"He recently called us and reached out to us," said Trujillo. "He wanted us to come help him. And when we came here, his house was trashed."

The Trujillos are now asking for volunteers to help clean up Trouth’s home, make repairs and build an accessible entrance to the house.

They are organizing a volunteer event at the home on Friday and Saturday. If you'd like to help, call Jennifer Trujillo at: 720-692-3317.