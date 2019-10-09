Motorcyclist seriously injured in Denver crash

Posted 8:17 am, October 9, 2019, by

DENVER– A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash with a truck on Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, just east of Pena Boulevard.

Westbound Green Valley Ranch Boulevard was closed at Telluride Street at around 7:55 a.m., according to Denver police.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.