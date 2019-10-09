× Greta Thunberg to strike with climate activists in Denver on Friday

DENVER — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who gained international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations, will be in Denver on Friday.

Thunberg, who made sailed across the Atlantic in a zero-emission sailboat in August and addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit last month, will headline a climate awareness event at the Greek Amphitheater in Civic Center Park.

The 16-year-old Thunberg, who also appeared to have been mocked by President Donald Trump, will strike with the crowd from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is being organize by Fridays For Future, International Indigenous Youth Council, Earth Guardians and 350 Colorado.

The event is free, but organizers want attendees to RSVP through The Action network.

Thunberg is being considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced Friday morning.