Greta Thunberg to strike with climate activists in Denver on Friday

Posted 3:42 pm, October 9, 2019, by

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes to the podium to address young activists and their supporters during the rally for action on climate change on September 27, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in what could be the city's largest climate march. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

DENVER — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who gained international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations, will be in Denver on Friday.

Thunberg, who made sailed across the Atlantic in a zero-emission sailboat in August and addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit last month, will headline a climate awareness event at the Greek Amphitheater in Civic Center Park.

The 16-year-old Thunberg, who also appeared to have been mocked by President Donald Trump, will strike with the crowd from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is being organize by Fridays For Future, International Indigenous Youth Council, Earth Guardians and 350 Colorado.

The event is free, but organizers want attendees to RSVP through The Action network.

Thunberg  is being considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced Friday morning.

