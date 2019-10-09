Four Seasons Resort and Residences VAIL – The Remedy Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is where Colorado’s legendary Vail Mountain rises above our year-round alpine Resort in the heart of Vail. Explore the back bowls with customized gear from our Ski Concierge, recharge in our award-winning Spa – and cap off your days with an al-fresco swim under the stars.

You can also socialize over cocktails or watch your favorite sports teams on our 165-inch TV in The Remedy Bar. The lively après-ski scene here is set against uninterrupted mountain views, whether you're inside or on our patio with year-round firepits.

Four Seasons Vail is offering Colorado Residents 25% off room reservations and 20% spa treatments. Visit the website or call 1-800-819-5053. Be sure to mention Colorado's Best.